Germany-Romania Foreign Trade May Reach Record High Of EUR40B By End-2022

Germany-Romania Foreign Trade May Reach Record High Of EUR40B By End-2022. The volume of foreign trade between Germany and Romania increased by 17.7% in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period of 2021, up to EUR28.8 billion, according to estimates by officials of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), citing the latest