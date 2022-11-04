Romanian blockchain platform Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it shifts focus to the metaverse
Nov 4, 2022
Romania-based blockchain project Elrond rebrands as MultiversX as it aims to “open the metaverse to the world”. The company made the announcement during its first X Day international conference in Paris, taking place on November 3-5 at the Palais Brongniart. Jean-Noel Barrot, the French Minister (...)
