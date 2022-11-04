CFR Cluj becomes the first Romanian club to qualify from the UEFA Conference League group stage



CFR Cluj becomes the first Romanian football club to pass the group stage of the UEFA Conference League after winning 1-0 against Ballkani on a cold evening at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium on November 3 thanks to Nana Boateng’s single goal in the 17th minute. Under Dan Petrescu, CFR nearly (...)