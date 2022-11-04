ForMin Aurescu reiterates to Czech counterpart Romania’s full support for the objectives of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU



ForMin Aurescu reiterates to Czech counterpart Romania’s full support for the objectives of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky, on Friday, in the context of the Czech Republic holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informs. Within (...)