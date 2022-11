Transilvania Investments Puts Nine Seaside Hotels Up For Sale

Transilvania Investments Puts Nine Seaside Hotels Up For Sale. Nine important hotels in Eforie Sud and Eforie Nord, as well as other assets on the Romanian seaside, will be auctioned off in the next period, following the decision of Transilvania Investments Alliance (TRANSI.RO) to reposition its portfolio held in the hospitality (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]