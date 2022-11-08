Seedblink gets licensed by Romania's financial sector watchdog under European regulations

Seedblink gets licensed by Romania's financial sector watchdog under European regulations. SeedBlink, the co-investment platform for European startups, has received a license from the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) as a provider of crowdfunding services under ECSPR (European Crowdfunding Services Providers Regulation), to strengthen its operational framework and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]