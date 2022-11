International Investment Bank pays back its largest RON bond

International Investment Bank pays back its largest RON bond. IIB announced it redeemed its RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln) bonds with a coupon of 3.98% when they matured on November 1. This bond, issued in 2019 and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, was the largest in volume among the five such issues on the Romanian market. “Since the Bank’s relocation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]