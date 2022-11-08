Romania's Romgaz seals major contracts with Engie and E.ON, worth a total of EUR 0.9 bln

Romania's Romgaz seals major contracts with Engie and E.ON, worth a total of EUR 0.9 bln. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (BVB: SNG), controlled by the Romanian state, informed the investors on November 7 about the conclusion of four transactions with Engie Romania and E.ON Energie Romania, summing up to a total value of RON 4.5 bln (EUR 900 mln). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]