Deloitte study: Multinationals expect higher tax burden as a result of the OECD reform, the European directives on taxation and the high government deficits recorded during the pandemic.

Almost half of companies worldwide (47%) expect a significant increase in their group’s global effective tax rate, as a result of the implementation of the two-pillar global tax reform coordinated by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), while a similar proportion (...)