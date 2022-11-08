FIC has finalized the third edition of the project dedicated to trainings for medical staff in management positions in Romanian hospitals



FIC has finalized the third edition of the project dedicated to trainings for medical staff in management positions in Romanian hospitals.

The commitment of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) taken since 2013 to support the Romanian medical system continues through the project “Leaders for Excellence in Healthcare” (LEH), which consists of courses dedicated to the medical personnel from the top management of hospitals in Romania. (...)