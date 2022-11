Sipex Jan-Sept Net Profit Up 40% To RON11.6M

Sipex Jan-Sept Net Profit Up 40% To RON11.6M. Sipex, a major building materials wholesaler in Romania, registered RON11.6 million net profit in the first nine months of 2022, up by over 40%, while the company’s turnover rose by 14.7%, to RON227.6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]