2Performant Jan-Sept Turnover Up 43% To almost RON24M. 2Performant, the main player on Romania’s affiliated marketing market, reported RON23.7 million turnover in the first nine months of 2022, up 43% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]