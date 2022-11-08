Cluj-Based Finas Group Partners Up with DTEK Renewables International, Announces EUR150M Investments in Green Energy Projects

Cluj-Based Finas Group Partners Up with DTEK Renewables International, Announces EUR150M Investments in Green Energy Projects. Finas Group, a Cluj-based company operating on the green power, has partnered, in a joint venture, with DTEK Renewables International, the main private energy investor of Ukraine, in a bid to develop several renewable energy projects worth EUR150 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]