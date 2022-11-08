Bittnet Group Wants to Raise RON100M from BVB Investors Via Bonds with 11% Interest Rate or EUR20M with 9% Interest Rate



The shareholders of Bittnet Systems, a technology company listed at the BVB, want to discuss during the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of December 12 the approval for carrying out a corporate bond issue with a value of up to RON100 million or EUR20 million, with an annual (...)