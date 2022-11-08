ISPRI’s Dungaciu on Romania’s Security Barometer: Romanians are returning to a ‘by ourselves’ paradigm

ISPRI’s Dungaciu on Romania’s Security Barometer: Romanians are returning to a ‘by ourselves’ paradigm. Director of the Institute of Political Sciences and International Affairs (ISPRI) of the Romanian Academy Dan Dungaciu told AGERPRES on Monday that the findings of the November 2022 edition of Romania’s Security Barometer, to be released today at the Library of the Romanian Academy, highlighted (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]