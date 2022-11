Enel X director Mirel Jarnea moves to LONGi Solar in SEE region

Enel X director Mirel Jarnea moves to LONGi Solar in SEE region. LONGi has announced at the end of October the addition of Mirel Jarnea, an expert in sustainable technologies and corporate energy efficiency solutions, to its leadership team in Southern and Eastern Europe. Based in Bucharest, Jarnea will take up the position of Business Development Manager (...)