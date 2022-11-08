Save the Children Romania Study: One third of minor mothers were born by minor mothers themselves



Save the Children Romania Study: One third of minor mothers were born by minor mothers themselves.

More than eight out of ten mothers and pregnant women under the age of 18 no longer go to school, and four out of ten only access family medicine during pregnancy, reveals a study by the Salvati Copiii (Save the Children) organization regarding the situation of mothers/pregnant teenagers in (...)