Cargus appoints Yannick Mooijman as new CEO

Cargus appoints Yannick Mooijman as new CEO. Cargus has announced Yannick Mooijman as the new CEO of the courier company, taking over this role from Olivier Van Houtte, starting November 1st. With more than 25 years of experience, Yannick’s expertise covers marketing and sales, mergers and acquisitions, strategy and innovation in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]