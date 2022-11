Ciprian Alexandru is the new CEO of AAylex ONE

Ciprian Alexandru is the new CEO of AAylex ONE. AAylex ONE has recently announced the appointment of Ciprian Alexandru as Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Ciprian Alexandru will coordinate all company operations and, alongside the executive leadership team, he will be responsible for the achievement of AAylex ONE’s goals. “I am excited (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]