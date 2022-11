Turbomecanica Profit Shrinks 42% to RON2.5M in Jan-Sep

Turbomecanica Profit Shrinks 42% to RON2.5M in Jan-Sep. Turbomecanica (TBM.RO), the only local manufacturer of gas turbine engines and mechanical assemblies for aircraft, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange a net profit of RON2.5 million in the first nine months of the year, 42% lower than the RON4.3 million in the year-ago (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]