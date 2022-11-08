House of the Dragon: Balerion’s skull on display in Bucharest shopping mall

House of the Dragon: Balerion’s skull on display in Bucharest shopping mall. Fans of the House of the Dragon series, the prequel to the famous Game of Thrones, will be able to take photos with the skull of the dragon Balerion at Mega Mall in Bucharest. Between November 10-19, the 5.5-meter tall skull will be on display on the mall's ground floor in a setting inspired (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]