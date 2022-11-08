Romanian affiliate marketing firm 2Performant posts 43% higher turnover in the first nine months of 2022

2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, posted a turnover of 23.7 million lei (EUR 4.8 mln) in the first nine months of the year, up 43% compared to the same period last year.