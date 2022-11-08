Ukraine war crisis update: US, Spanish army to deploy detection radars in Romania

Ukraine war crisis update: US, Spanish army to deploy detection radars in Romania. The Romanian Embassy in the US announced that the Marines are set to place a TPS-80 detection radar in Romania, next to its border with Ukraine to ensure “detection, tracking, and identification of aerial targets.” The radar will operate to investigate air targets in eastern Ukraine and the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]