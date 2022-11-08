Cluj-Napoca’s new Observatory Park project worth EUR 1.5 mln begins construction

Cluj-Napoca’s new Observatory Park project worth EUR 1.5 mln begins construction. Emil Boc, mayor of Cluj-Napoca, gave an insight on the construction of the newly announced EUR 1.5 million-worth park project earlier last week. The new Parcul Observator (Observatory Park), located in the Zorilor district, will be complete in nine months excluding the wintertime, and boast an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]