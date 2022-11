13 Bucharest hospitals to be fitted with water treatment systems

13 Bucharest hospitals to be fitted with water treatment systems. More than a dozen hospitals in Bucharest will be fitted with their own water treatment systems, according to mayor Nicusor Dan. The hospitals in question are Burghele, Cantacuzino, Carol Davila, Colentina, Colțea, Gomoiu, Malaxa, Obregia, Panait Sârbu, St. Luca, St. Ștefan, Stoia and Theodorescu. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]