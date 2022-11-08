Spectacle in Cluj Arena: Romanian national football team to return to Cluj-Napoca in a friendly clash against Slovenia

Spectacle in Cluj Arena: Romanian national football team to return to Cluj-Napoca in a friendly clash against Slovenia. Cluj Arena is set to host the Romanian national football team’s spectacle when they play Slovenia in a friendly match on November 17 at 18:30 as a part of their preparation for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers next year. Tickets start from RON 25 on Romanian Football Federation (FRF)’s (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]