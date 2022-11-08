 
Romania revealed as easiest European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats
Romania is the least challenging European country to navigate linguistically for tourists and expats, according to the global language learning marketplace Preply. Romania has only three official spoken languages (Romanian, Hungarian, and German), and also the least number of regional (...)

Prince Radu, was awarded in Rome, the Gran Croce dell'Orderine al Merito Melitense decoration On the occasion of a courtesy visit paid on Tuesday by Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu, to the Sovereign Order of Malta, in Rome, Prince Radu was awarded the Gran Croce dell’Orderine al Merito Melitense. The delegation of the Royal Family was received in the Court of Honor... The (...)

Draft law on energy sector's decarbonisation, approved by the Chamber of Deputies The draft law for the approval of OUG (Gov’t emergency ordinance) 108/2022 regarding the decarbonisation of the energy sector, which regulates the closure and conservation of lignite and black coal based energy groups, the closure of lignite quarries and black coal mines, as well as support (...)

Developer One United Properties Secure Building Permit for Phase 1 of Lake Club in Bucharest The management of One United Properties (ONE.RO), the leading real estate investor and developer of sustainable residential projects in Romania, has informed the capital markets of the receipt of planning permission for Phase 1 of One Lake (...)

COP27: President Iohannis conveys Romania's willingness to collaborate with those in need to reduce natural disasters President Klaus Iohannis conveyed Romania’s willingness to collaborate with those interested and with all those who need to reduce the risk of natural disasters, on the occasion of participating, on Tuesday, at the round table on the topic “Climate change and the sustainability of vulnerable (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Swedish counterpart Billstrom address Schengen accession, Romania's efforts in context of war in Ukraine The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Tuesday, a telephone conversation with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstrom, in the context of which the latter congratulated Romania for the key role it played in the overall EU actions in favour of Ukraine, a statement from the (...)

Life is Hard Sees Revenue up 16% to RON18.5M in Jan-Sep Technology company Life is Hard (LIH.RO) posted RON18.5 million revenue in January-September 2022, an increase of 15.53% on last year's figure.

Romania Central Bank Raises Key Rate to 6.75% a Year Romania's central bank has decided at its board meeting on Tuesday (November 8), its eighth and last monetary policy meeting of 2022, to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.50% to 6.75% a year from the current rate of 6.25% a year, starting November (...)

 


