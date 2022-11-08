Speaker Ciolacu welcomes President of the Croatian Parliament: Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe
Nov 8, 2022
Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, bilaterally and within NATO, remains a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe, Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu told a plenary sitting of the chamber, adding that “it is fair” for both (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]