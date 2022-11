Popeyes Romania opens first drive-thru restaurant

Popeyes Romania opens first drive-thru restaurant. Popeyes Romania will open its first drive-thru restaurant on November 12, marking an important step in the restaurant chain’s operations in the country. The drive-thru restaurant is located in the Lemon Retail Park commercial center in Voluntari, Ilfov, near the entrance of the A3 highway (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]