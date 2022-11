Developer One United Properties Secure Building Permit for Phase 1 of Lake Club in Bucharest

Developer One United Properties Secure Building Permit for Phase 1 of Lake Club in Bucharest. The management of One United Properties (ONE.RO), the leading real estate investor and developer of sustainable residential projects in Romania, has informed the capital markets of the receipt of planning permission for Phase 1 of One Lake (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]