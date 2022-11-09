SRI conducts anti-terror exercise to check the institutional co-operation and communication when many unknowns involved

SRI conducts anti-terror exercise to check the institutional co-operation and communication when many unknowns involved. The anti-terror exercise conducted on Tuesday by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) was designed to check the institutional co-operation and communication in instances where many unknowns are involved. According to SRI, it is an annual exercise of the organisations making up the National (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]