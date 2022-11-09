Romanian Deputies: coal-fired power plants can be kept as ‘technical reserve’

Two coal-fired power units at Turceni and Rovinari power plants operated by CE Oltenia and summing up to 660MW installed capacity will not be closed down at the end of 2022 as planned but may be kept as "technical reserve" for the period 2023-2026 if decided so by the power grid operator (...)