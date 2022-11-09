DTEK group of Ukraine develops green energy projects in Romania with local partner
Nov 9, 2022
Finas Group, a Romanian Cluj-based company active in the green energy market, has formed a joint venture with DTEK Renewables International - the largest private energy investor in Ukraine, controlled by billionaire Rinat Akhmetov - to develop green energy projects. The two partners already (...)
