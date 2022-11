Romania’s retail sales shrink by 0.9% QoQ in Q3

Romania’s retail sales shrink by 0.9% QoQ in Q3. The retail sales volume index, seasonally adjusted, dropped by 0.9% in the third quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, while the annual increase for the not-adjusted index eased to +3.3% YoY from +5.0% YoY in Q2, according to data from the statistics office INS. The consumer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]