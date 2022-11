Romania’s central bank opts for moderate 50bp rate hike

Romania’s central bank opts for moderate 50bp rate hike. Romania’s central bank (BNR) confirmed analysts’ expectations and hiked by 50bp the refinancing rate to 6.75% at the board meeting on November 8 - the latest monetary policy decision this year. The moderate step (some analysts were not ruling out a 75bp rate hike) leaves the door open for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]