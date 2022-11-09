BASF and AHK Romania announce the Romanian start-up competing for the best innovator in the region of Central and South Europe



Teraseya FLY start-up is the winner of the local BASF Innovation Hub event aimed at innovators and start-ups that either directly or indirectly contribute to the pillars of the Green Deal – clean energy, smart transportation and farm to fork strategy. Teraseya FLY is a unique solution to (...)