Romania and World Bank Group Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership and Discuss Priorities for Sustained Green, Resilient and Inclusive Growth

Romania and World Bank Group Celebrate 30 Years of Partnership and Discuss Priorities for Sustained Green, Resilient and Inclusive Growth. The World Bank Group (WBG) and Romania celebrated 30 years of partnership in a high-level event with representatives from central and local government, development partners, private sector, academia, civil society and other key stakeholders. Guided by the twin objectives of reducing poverty and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]