Luxury Jewelry Store Chain Teilor Expands Further in Poland, Reaches 13-Unit Portfolio Abroad. Teilor, the luxury jewelry store chain with bonds listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, continues to expand in Poland by opening a new store, in Wroclaw, thus reaching a portfolio of 13 units outside Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]