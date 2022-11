Alpha Bank Romania Jan-Sept PBT Up 82% To EUR36.7M YOY

Alpha Bank Romania Jan-Sept PBT Up 82% To EUR36.7M YOY. Alpha Bank, among the ten largest banks by assets in Romania, in the first nine months of 2022 generated profit before tax worth EUR36.7 million, 82.5% higher than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]