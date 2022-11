Eurosport DHS: Romania’s Bike Market Shrank 5-6% in 1H/2022

Eurosport DHS: Romania’s Bike Market Shrank 5-6% in 1H/2022. Bicycle producer Eurosport DHS, controlled by Chinese and German investors, says the local market declined by 5-6% in the first half of this year from the year-earlier period amid the low demand from buyers as compared with previous (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]