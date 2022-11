Luca de Meo, Renault: Dacia To Become Even More Profitable, Transition to EVs By 2035



Luca de Meo, Renault: Dacia To Become Even More Profitable, Transition to EVs By 2035.

Luca de Meo, Renault Group CEO, stated during the Capital Market Day conference he banks on boosting the profitability of Dacia brand, which, beside Bigster will launch another two new compact models in the next two years.