EUR 13 mln residential project developed by Forty Management in Bucharest sold out one month before completion. •Forty Management’s fifth consecutive project sold out before handover •The first green building in Bucharest that fulfils requirements of the new nZEB standard •Mixed-use development combining real estate development with urban art •Residential Development Romania Award at the International (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]