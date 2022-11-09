Romania’s IT market volume exceeds EUR 9 bln and will further increase, study shows

Romania’s IT market volume exceeds EUR 9 bln and will further increase, study shows. According to a recent study by ANIS, the Employers' Association of the Software and Services Industry, the Romanian IT market is dynamic and constantly growing. It reached a volume of EUR 9 billion from EUR 4.6 billion in 2015 and could exceed EUR 12 billion in the next two years. The local IT (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]