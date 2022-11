New survey reveals the most appreciated employers in Romania

New survey reveals the most appreciated employers in Romania. A survey carried out by local Undelucram.ro platform among thousands of its users revealed the companies most appreciated by their employees in Romania. MassMutual Romania sits comfortably atop the list, followed by Nobel, JYSK Romania, KRUK Romania, and Decathlon Romania. The “Top Employers (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]