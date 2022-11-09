Romania Gets Two Letters Of Intent From US Exim Bank For Financing Construction Of Two New Cernavoda Nuclear Reactors



Romania Gets Two Letters Of Intent From US Exim Bank For Financing Construction Of Two New Cernavoda Nuclear Reactors.

Romania’s Energy Minister Virgil Popescu received on Wednesday, during a visit to Egypt, from the President of US Exim Bank, Reta Jo Lewis, the letters of intent for two loans worth $50 million and $3 billion, respectively, for the construction of two new reactors at the Cernavoda nuclear (...)