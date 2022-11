Michał Mrowiec Named President Of Ursus Breweries

Michał Mrowiec Named President Of Ursus Breweries. Michal Mrowiec, the current Sales Vicepresident of Kompania Piwowarska, will take over the role of President of Ursus Breweries starting with January 1, 2023, after Paul Barnetts' decision to return to his home country, Australia. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]