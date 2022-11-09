Craiova Regional Hospital could receive first patients by end-2027, Romanian health minister says

Craiova Regional Hospital could receive first patients by end-2027, Romanian health minister says. Health minister Alexandru Rafila signed on November 8 the design contract for the Craiova Regional Emergency Hospital, won by an association of companies from Turkey and Romania. In total, more than 50 companies participated in the tender. The hospital’s technical design is to take 12 months, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]