THR Marea Neagra Switches To RON6.8M Loss In Jan-Sept 2022 Vs Nearly RON9M Profit In Year-Earlier Period

THR Marea Neagra Switches To RON6.8M Loss In Jan-Sept 2022 Vs Nearly RON9M Profit In Year-Earlier Period. Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages 11 hotels and restaurants in seaside resorts, reported a net loss of RON6.8 million for the first nine months of 2022, from a profit of RON8.9 million in the same period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]