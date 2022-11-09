ANIS: Romania’s IT Market Exceeds EUR9B, With Annual Growth Rate Of 15%-17% In Last Five Years



Romania’s IT market maintained its annual growth rate of 15%-17%, reaching a volume of over EUR9 billion at present from EUR4.6 billion in 2015, and the value of this economic sector is expected to exceed EUR12 billion in the next two years, as per a survey by the Romanian Employers Association (...)