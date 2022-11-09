Ciolacu: I will be Prime Minister in May, if PSD considers me the right person



The President of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, told a press conference that he will take over the position of Prime Minister in May 2023, if the PSD considers him to be the right person. Asked how he comments on the statements of the Save Romania Union (USR)... The post (...)